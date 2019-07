- Atlanta police released a sketch Thursday of a man they said robbed a business at gunpoint, tying up the store employee.

It happened June 22 around 7 p.m. at a carpet business located in the 3700 block of Zip Industrial Blvd. in southwest Atlanta. Police said the suspect entered the store and told the employee he wanted to talk about buying carpet. The two moved into the office area where police said the suspect pulled out a handgun, tied up the victim, and proceeded to rob the store.

The victim worked with investigators on the sketch.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).