- An annual event in Atlanta was shut down Sunday after police said organizers violated their permit.

Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. John Chafee told FOX 5, officers started closing down the event around 5 p.m. because off-duty officers that were hired as security for the event, were not paid.

Organizers secured a permit and originally said they would have 20 off-duty officers on site for security. The permit was approved and the number of off-duty officers to be hired reduced to 10, which the Atlanta Parks Department approved.

On Sunday, the number off-duty officers reduced again, this time to 2 or 3. Organizers were also unable to pay the officers.

According to official event website, this is the 32nd year of the Caribbean Carnival which includes live reggae and Afro-Caribbean Music. It was being held at Central Park in downtown Atlanta.