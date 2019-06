- Police are looking for a crew of shoplifters who were caught on video. Conyers police said six women teamed up to steal several items from the Walgreens on Highway 138 last week.

Police released video June 20 incident. It shows the women going behind the beauty counter and opening the displays. They grab whatever they can and shove the items into shopping bags, police said.

Then they calmly walk out the door. They were seen leaving in a silver-colored SUV, possibly newer model Buick Enclave

This is a Crime Stoppers case and tipsters could eligible for a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.