Police: Shoplifters change their mind about stolen liquor

- Shoplifters took three bottles of liquor and then had a change of heart and turned back.

The only problem was they only returned one of the bottles police said they were caught on surveillance taking.

Conyers Police said the man and woman seen in these surveillance photos released Thursday stole three bottles of bourbon from the ABC Beverage on Highway 138.

Then they said the man came back a few minutes later to return one of the bottles.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers.