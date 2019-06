- Police are investigating a shooting that injured multiple victims on a southwest Atlanta street.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 that the shooting happened Friday night at around 11:15 on the 700 block of Ira Street SW.

Witnesses said that a black SUV and black sedan drove to the home and started firing at a group of people outside.

Seven people and four vehicles were hit in the gunfire, police said.

The victims were transported to multiple hospitals around the city. They are all reportedly alert, conscious and breathing.

The investigation is ongoing.