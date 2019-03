- Police in Hall County have arrested two people after a drug investigation at a Gainesville senior center.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene as the Hall County Narcotics Squad searched the Ashton Senior Living Center on Enota Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Maxey McGill and Lewonia Defevers after an investigation which began in December.

Authorities told FOX 5 they received a tip that a staff member was possibly stealing medication for patients.

McGill faces felony charges of possession of fentanyl and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance. Investigators say some of the drugs McGill had belonged to two patients.

Defevers is charged with felony possession of morphine.

The investigation is still ongoing.