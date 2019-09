(Courtesy: Gwinnett County Police) (Courtesy: Gwinnett County Police)

- Police in Gwinnett County are searching for the driver responsible for a hit and run which left a woman seriously injured.

It happened Sept. 4 at the BP gas station located at 352 Harbins Road in Dacula. Gwinnett County police said a woman was parked next to the air pump checking her tires sometime after 8:12 p.m. Police said the suspect backed out of a space, stopped, and then quickly reversed his SUV, slamming into a parked car causing extensive damage and serious injuries to the woman. The man never contacted police or stopped.

Surveillance video minutes earlier show the man using the ATM and shopping for various items before walking out and talking to man, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being a heavy-set white male, appearing in his 20’s, wearing a black and white hat, gray Georgia Bulldogs t-shirt, black shorts, and New Balance tennis shoes. His vehicle is described as a silver Ford SUV with a Georgia “G” sticker in the lower right corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator at 678-442-5626 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).