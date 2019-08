- Hapeville police are on the lookout for a robbery suspect with a specific identifying tattoo.

Officials said on Saturday, Aug. 10 a little after 6:20 p.m., the suspect robbed a Hapeville Metro PCS store.

Just a short while after the first robbery, police say a different cellphone store in East Point was robbed.

Police say the man has a notable tattoo of the handicap symbol on his left calf.

If you have any information on the robberies, please call the Hapeville Police Department at (404) 669-2111.