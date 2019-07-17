< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418644359" class="mod-wrapper Police searching for suspected iPhone thief searching for suspected iPhone thief"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418644359.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418644359");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418644359-418644344"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418644359-418644344" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 09:31AM EDT GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man they say stole iPhones for a local cell phone store.

On July 3 at around 2 p.m., police say a man walked into a T-Mobile store on the 4800 block of Stone Mountain Highway and spent a few minutes looking around the store.

When an employee left two iPhones on a counter while helping a customer, police say the man grabbed both phones and ran.

Officials describe the suspect as a man with short dreadlocks, pierced ears, multiple tattoos and gold teeth.

He was wearing a black shirt and red Louis Vuitton Supreme shorts during the robbery.

If you have any information that can help officials, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist</h4> Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist

By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:03AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:03AM EDT

Police said a drunk driver has been taken into custody after a bicyclist was struck and killed in Sandy Springs Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Roswell Road near Trowbridge Road.

According to police, a woman who was driving without a license struck and killed Marten Bijvank, 29, as he was pedaling on Roswell Road. class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_gas_station_shooter_0_7528393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_gas_station_shooter_0_7528393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_gas_station_shooter_0_7528393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_gas_station_shooter_0_7528393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_gas_station_shooter_0_7528393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for gas Police: Gas station argument ends in gunfire

By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 04:23AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 05:39AM EDT

A man is in the hospital after a shooting outside a gas station in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police said just after midnight Wednesday morning, two vehicles pulled into the Exxon on Jonesboro Road outside the Perimeter in southeast Atlanta. Investigators said surveillance video shows after some type of exchange between the people in the vehicles, someone from one of the groups pulled a gun and starting firing.

Several shots rang out and one of those rounds struck a man in the stomach. Investigators said surveillance video shows after some type of exchange between the people in the vehicles, someone from one of the groups pulled a gun and starting firing. </p><p>Several shots rang out and one of those rounds struck a man in the stomach.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/health-officials-5-confirmed-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-after-staying-at-downtown-atlanta-hotel" title="Health officials: 5 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease after staying at downtown Atlanta hotel" data-articleId="418491591" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/Health_officials_confirm_5_cases_of_Legi_0_7528322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Health officials confirm 5 cases of Legionella at Sheraton Hotel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Health officials: 5 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' Health officials: 5 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease after staying at downtown Atlanta hotel

By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 04:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:09PM EDT

Georgia health officials said Tuesday the number of cases of people who have contracted Legionnaires' disease during their stay at a downtown Atlanta hotel has risen to five.

Health officials confirmed the five cases but stressed that while each patient stayed at Sheraton Atlanta hotel, they do not yet have evidence directly linking the hotel as the source.

"It may not be the Sheraton, but this could happen anywhere," said Dr. Zandraetta Tims-Cook, infectious disease specialist. </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div Featured Videos

BMW Raffle supports Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities

The Online Food Pantry stops food waste by delivering food to those in need

Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist

Police: Gas station argument ends in gunfire class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_7528399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="The_Online_Food_Pantry_delivers_goods_to_0_20190717103115"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Online Food Pantry stops food waste by delivering food to those in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pedestrian-killed-on-roswell-road-in-sandy-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/sandy%20springs%20deadly_1563363255461.jpg_7528753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sandy springs deadly_1563363255461.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-gas-station-argument-ends-in-gunfire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Jonesboro1%20REV_1563351731133.png_7528679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jonesboro1 REV_1563351731133.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Gas station argument ends in gunfire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent

Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 17, 2019

Police searching for suspected iPhone thief

Police: Armed man robs Braselton hotel

Team rescues whales stranded on Georgia beach

Police: Traffic stop catches felon with gun, drugs data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 17, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-searching-for-suspected-iphone-thief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Gwinnett_iPhoneThief_071719_1563370272443_7528965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police searching for suspected iPhone thief</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-armed-man-robs-braselton-hotel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Braselton_ArmedRobbery_071719_1563369365327_7528961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Braselton_ArmedRobbery_071719_1563369365327_7528961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Braselton_ArmedRobbery_071719_1563369365327_7528961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Braselton_ArmedRobbery_071719_1563369365327_7528961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Braselton_ArmedRobbery_071719_1563369365327_7528961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Armed man robs Braselton hotel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/team-rescues-whales-stranded-on-georgia-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/GADNR_PilotWhaleStranding_071719_1563366556944_7528942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/GADNR_PilotWhaleStranding_071719_1563366556944_7528942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/GADNR_PilotWhaleStranding_071719_1563366556944_7528942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/GADNR_PilotWhaleStranding_071719_1563366556944_7528942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/GADNR_PilotWhaleStranding_071719_1563366556944_7528942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Team rescues whales stranded on Georgia beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-traffic-stop-catches-felon-with-gun-drugs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/APD_FelonArrested_071719_1563364489490_7528908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/APD_FelonArrested_071719_1563364489490_7528908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/APD_FelonArrested_071719_1563364489490_7528908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/APD_FelonArrested_071719_1563364489490_7528908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/APD_FelonArrested_071719_1563364489490_7528908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Traffic stop catches felon with gun, drugs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 