- Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man they say stole iPhones for a local cell phone store.

On July 3 at around 2 p.m., police say a man walked into a T-Mobile store on the 4800 block of Stone Mountain Highway and spent a few minutes looking around the store.

When an employee left two iPhones on a counter while helping a customer, police say the man grabbed both phones and ran.

Officials describe the suspect as a man with short dreadlocks, pierced ears, multiple tattoos and gold teeth.

He was wearing a black shirt and red Louis Vuitton Supreme shorts during the robbery.

If you have any information that can help officials, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).