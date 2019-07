- Police in Villa Rica are asking the public for help solving a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

Investigators say officers were called to a Bank of Ozark on Highway 78 at 9:13 a.m. with reports of a robbery.

Witnesses told police that a man had entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money from the employees. After getting the money, he fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a man who is either in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing black pants, a red hoodie with the word "KING" on the front and top, light-colored gloves, and a face mask.

If you have any information on the suspect or the robbery, please call Detective Blake Terry at (678) 840-1322 or by email at bterry@villarica.org.