- Police in Fayetteville are looking for a man they say fired a shot into another car.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Kroger on the 800 block of South Glynn Street.

Police say it was a case of road rage, and say a suspect in a gray mid-size SUV or van fired a shot into another car.

Investigators described the driver and shooter as being a medium to heavy-set white male who was partially bald and had a goatee.

Thankfully, officials say no one was hurt.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Fayetteville Police Department Detective Mikal Montford at 770-719-4226.