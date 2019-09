- Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect in a burglary at a Hispanic grocery store.

Police say that on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m., the suspect entered the store and started carrying around a shopping basket.

Instead of shopping, police say the man entered the business office and stole cash, putting it in his pockets.

Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a white T-shirt, red sweats, and red shoes.

If you have any information on the burglary, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-4577-TIPS (8477).