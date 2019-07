- Atlanta Police believe a disagreement over drugs led to a shooting at a convenience store on the 3300 block of Fairburn Rd.

According to police, a gunman fired two shots – one bullet struck a glass door and a second hit a man in the shoulder.

FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda talked to police, as the hunt for the shooter continues.

"This is definitely someone we want to get off of the street," Sgt. John Chafee said.

A police report obtained by FOX 5 indicated that surveillance video shows the victim making "hand-to-hand drug transactions" before the shooting. Though, police did not recover any drugs at the scene.

"At some point, the suspect actually approached the victim's vehicle, met with him, spoke with him there for a few minutes, and [it] looks like the conversation began to deteriorate," Chafee described.

The confrontation in the parking lot spilled over towards the entrance of the store. Police said that's where the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

"We're not sure if they knew each other, or if he had just been witnessing the illegal sale of narcotics and then knew where to look for them after the fact, but it does look like this is definitely going to be drug-related," Chafee said.

He added that, at this point, the victim, seen dealing drugs, will not face charges since nothing was recovered on scene.

"Right now, the focus is going to be on getting this person, this dangerous shooter, off the street," Chafee said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers, who is offering a $2,000 reward.