Police searching for shoeless hit and run suspect

- Police are on the lookout for a woman they say was involved a hit and run at a Stockbridge gas station.

Henry County Police released a BOLO on Facebook of the woman, who is seen barefoot and wearing a dark-colored bra with no shirt and dark pants.

According to the police, the woman hit a vehicle at a BP gas station on the 3100 block of Jodeco Road in Stockbridge.

She asked for directions to Thorton Road in Jonesboro, Georgia inside the gas station, police said.

Officials believe that the suspect was driving a newer model Toyota Sienna that was dark grey in color.

If you have any information that can help police find the suspect, please contact Traffic Investigator Stephen Smith at (770) 288-8455.