- Police in Conyers are searching for two women who investigators believe made purchases using someone else's credit card at a Home Depot store.

It happened Aug. 4 about 3 p.m. Conyers Police released pictures of the two suspects and their car on Tuesday.

Police said the women made the purchases at the Home Depot store at 1330 Dogwood Drive. It was not clear how much they charged to that account.

One of the women had blue hair and was wearing a black and white T-shirt. The other was wearing a black head wrap, purple T-shirt, and gray sweatpants, police said.

Police think the women left the store in a 2017 or 2018 white Toyota Corolla.

Anyone who recognizes one or both of the women is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.