- Police in Marietta are looking for a teenager who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to officials, 16-year-old Gabrielle Johnson was last seen near the public library on Roswell Street.

Police believe that Johnson left the home on foot and left her cell phone in her bedroom.

Johnson has grey eyes and what police described as a "distinctive hair style" – with her brown hair shorter on the right side and shoulder-length on her left.

She was last seen wearing a neon yellow T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information that could help locate Johnson, please call Detective Bollinger at 770-794-2366.