- East Point police are searching for an elderly man who went missing without his cell phone or necessary medication, and they're hoping you can bring him home safely.

Officials say Charlie Clearance Ellis was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday morning at the East Point home he shares with his sister.

Police believe Ellis left the home, located on the 2400 block of East Woodland Circle, to travel on foot to the store. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Ellis suffered a stroke four weeks ago and is on medication, officials said. He also does not have a cell phone.

Ellis is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has a low haircut and a knot on the left side of his head.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red jogging pants that have a white stripe, and gray Adidas tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can help police located Ellis, please call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or by calling 911.