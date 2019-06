- Police need your help finding a Clayton County woman who has gone missing without her medication.

According to Clayton County officials, 24-year-old Joyhtoya Carter drove away from her home on the 9700 block of Brookshire Drive early Saturday morning.

Carter's wife told police that the missing woman is medically retired from the military has been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.

Police say she had been off her medication for three days. On Saturday, she took her medication, but then left in her car "in a manic state."

Carter was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds.

If you have any information that can help bring Carter home safely, please call 911 or Clayton County police at 770-477-3648.