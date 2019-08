- Police in DeKalb County said they are searching for an 86-year-old missing man who was diagnosed with dementia.

Henry Thompson was last seen Friday near his home along Enid Drive in Lithonia.

Police describe Thompson as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, bald with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.