- Atlanta police need your help finding a 83-year-old man with dementia who went missing on Friday.

Officials say George Heard was reported missing by his family around 5 p.m. Friday.

Heard, who suffers from dementia and a hearing impairment, was last seen driving a gold 2005 Honda Odyssey van with the Georgia tag AGQ8059.

Police described the missing man as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen Heard or his car, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 404-546-4235.