- The Paulding County Sheriff's Office needs your helping finding a missing boy.

Officials say 12-year-old Mikah Wilson was last seen in the area of Davis Mill Road South and Mill Pointe Drive on Wednesday.

Wilson was wearing a dark blue shirt, light blue jeans, and black Vans shoes.

He has short black hair.

If you have any information that can help, please call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff.