- Police in Hiram, Georgia have found a 12-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend.

According to the Hiram Police Department, 12-year-old Jason Cameron was last seen in the area the Sparkles Family Fun Center on the 4000 block of Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.

Cameron was wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger shirt, grey jogging pants, and Nautica shoes.

After 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Cameron had been located safely.

If you have any information on the missing boy's location, please call 911 or the Hiram Police Department at 770-943-3087.