- Athens-Clarke County police are searching for a man who they say broke into and stole items from a local fast-food restaurant.

Police released surveillance images taken at a Burger King on the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Officers say at around 2 Tuesday morning, the man broke into the restaurant through a back window and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to officers, the man had a slim build, wore black clothing, and wrapped his head in a shirt.

Investigators are working to get a better subject description.

If you have any information about the burglary, please give the ACCPD a call at 706-353-4218 ext. 138. A reward of up to $1,000 if offered by Crime Stoppers as well through their tip line at 706-705-4775.