- The mother of a man shot and killed on Interstate 20 last year made a public plea Monday for answers in her son's murder.

"I miss him every day, every hour," said Enriqueta Lopezlira.

Saturday marked one year since someone gunned down Rodrigo Castillo, 33, of Cobb County. He was found sitting in his car near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive exit on I-20.

In a news conference, Atlanta Police said they have not had much to go on throughout the investigation and still have no suspects. Working with Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Foundation, officers purchased space on an electronic billboard to try to generate new leads in the case. The reward for information is now up to $10,000.

"Someone out there knows something--beyond the shooter--someone knows something and if they're not motivated by a moral responsibility, then our sincere hope is that they'll be motivated financially," explained Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Hours before his death, police said Castillo was on a date in downtown Decatur with a woman he met through the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, and said they visited the Kimball House and Leon's Full Service. The woman came forward and was not considered a person of interest.

Castillo was a dedicated Crossfit athlete who trained at Caffeinated Crossfit in Cobb County. He worked as a financial analyst, having graduated from Emory University in 2008.

"I have spent all my life raising a good boy, a good man to be a good citizen. So, I think that we don't deserve this," said Lopezlira.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.