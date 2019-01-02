Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Henry County

- Henry County Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a popular ministry member injured in the middle of a busy road.

Police say 66-year-old Robert Lee Jones died at the hospital after being struck twice by two separate vehicles on Highway 20 near a Waffle House.

The first driver stopped to help, but the second did not.

Those who knew Robert Lee Jones describe him as a spiritual man making a difference through ministry outreach.

Investigators say he was headed to work at this McDonalds when he was struck by a truck where the driver stopped to render aid.

They add a second vehicle which drove around the scene struck Jones, but the driver kept going.

Jones died at the hospital, leaving this public plea from a friend.

"Just come forward and deal with it like a man," H-3 Ministries' Shane Craven said. "You know, nobody's really pointing a finger and accusing that person of murder or anything like that."

Craven said Jones was part of H-3 Ministries, which works with local churches in helping people with prayer and food.

He says Jones was often involved in outreach, helping people at times at the motel behind the McDonald's where he worked.

"He was just a great person. If you were down he'd lift you up," motel occupant Zontez Cloud said.

Now many understandably are down emotionally after the loss of Jones who leaves behind an extended family, lots of friends and people he helped.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this to give them a call and that the driver turn themselves in to authorities, saying it will only get worse if they don't turn themselves in.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with funeral expenses.