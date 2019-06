- A man is in the hospital after the shooting early Monday morning at a DeKalb County motel.

Around 1:30 a.m., Police were called to reports of a person shot at the Gulf American Inn on the 3700 block of Flat Shoals Road.

When they got to the scene, they discovered a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking at security video to try and get a description of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.