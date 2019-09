- Flowery Branch police believe they have identified a suspect wanted for multiple entering auto crimes, but they still need information from the public to build their case.

Investigators shared three photos taken from home surveillance cameras of a man they think entered numerous cars in Flowery Branch over several days.

The photos show a man wearing gloves attempting to get into cars on Sept. 2 and early in the morning of Sept. 4.

In total, police said they had four entering auto cases. In three of the incidents, the victims reported their handguns stolen. All three guns were loaded.

"Those guns could get in the wrong hands--another criminal, even a child," said Flowery Branch Police Investigator Robin Kemp. "We want to get those guns off the street."

Officials said the possible suspect was convicted for over 29 other entering auto incidents in 2017 and they "anticipate securing warrants" for his arrest in these cases.

Police said the man could be responsible for other crimes in the area that went unreported.

"When people come out and see their car's tossed and nothing's missing, they don't call to report it, but we would like to know about any of those incidents," explained Kemp.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to please call the Flowery Branch Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.