Not long ago Johnny Isakson sent shock waves across the Georgia political landscape by announcing his resignation from the United States Senate. Isakson cited significant health challenges as the reason for leaving office before his term ends.
FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes traveled to Washington to sit down with Senator Johnny Isakson in his Senate office for a rare and exclusive opportunity for a final interview only months before he will bid the political world a fond farewell.
Nothing was off-limits, so there was a lot of ground to cover with a man who has earned a reputation few politicians will ever accomplish.