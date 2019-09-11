A massive fire on the former campus of Morris Brown College in the Atlanta University Center Historic District could be seen for miles Wednesday evening.

Firefighters could be seen racing to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Vine Street in northwest Atlanta around 9:20 p.m. Images sent to FOX 5 News show a massive fire just west of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The fire was also caught from FOX 5's 101 Marietta Cam.

