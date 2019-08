- Atlanta police are searching for a man who nearly hit an officer with his car Friday night.

Police say they tried to pull over the suspect in southeast Atlanta near Sawtell Avenue and McDonough Boulevard.

Instead of stopping, they say he took off, went into reverse when he came to some railroad tracks, and slammed into a light pole.

But that didn't even stop the suspect, as police say he kept going and almost hit one of the officers.

That officer then opened fire on the car, but the driver got away and is still on the run.

Investigators described the car involved as a blue Nissan Versa.