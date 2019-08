Michael Williams took to his public Facebook page to explain why he accepted a plea deal on insurance fraud charges in May and to apologize for his controversial "Deportation Bus" gubernatorial campaign.

Last year, Williams promised supporters a vote for him as governor would lead to strong immigration reform. With a promise to fill the bus with undocumented men and women he described as murderers, rapists, kidnappers and other criminals, the bus drew a lot of criticism.

But Williams, who was a state senator for Forsyth County at the time, stood behind the campaign promise and the bus.