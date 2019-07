- Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who burglarized an Atlanta hair salon.

On July 9 around 3:43 a.m., officers were called to the Creature Hair Salon on the 900 block of DeKalb Avenue with reports of a burglary.

When they go to the scene, police found the door lock to the salon broken.

Surveillance video showed a suspect prying open the door, entering the salon, and fleeing. Police do not believe any items were taken from the business.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the break-in, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).