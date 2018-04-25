Police searching for Atlanta-area ATM arsonists

- Atlanta police are searching for two suspects they say set fire to multiple ATMs at local banks.

Officials say the unknown suspects set ATMs at a Wells Fargo and PNC Banks ablaze between Saturday, April 21 and Monday, April 23.

In both cases, the fires happened early in the morning.

Police say they have security footage of the suspects, but that at least one of them was wearing a mask and the photos are of poor quality.

If you have any information on the ATM arsonists, please contact Detective Meade at jmeade@fayetteville-ga.gov or 770-719-4225. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta anonymously.