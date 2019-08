- Police in Monroe are searching for a dangerous, shirtless armed robber.

The City of Monroe Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of a man they say was involved in an armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. on the 800 block of East Marable Street.

According to officials, the shirtless robber held a woman at gunpoint, then took her purse and fled before police arrived. Investigators believe the man was wearing the shirt on his head for some reason.

Officials are warning people to not approach the suspect because they consider him armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please call Detective Westbrook at (770) 549-6564.