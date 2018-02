- College Park Police said they are on the hunt for a known violent gang member.

Police said they want to put 20-year-old Quatez Elliot behind bars on aggravated assault charges.

Officers said his last known address was on Harris Drive in East Point.

He reportedly also frequents the Brookfield apartments also in East Point.

Investigators said Elliot is a suspected “Smash Krew” Blood Gang member and they consider him armed and dangerous.