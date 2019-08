- Police are looking for two men who broke into a home in the Lilburn area.

Officers say surveillance video captured the thieves at a home on East Fork Shady Drive.

The men entered the home through a back window and stole several items.

Authorities say the video captured the shoe of a third suspect but only two of them are clearly seen.

Police say the same suspects are responsible for breaking into another home.

They believe they are in a newer model gray Nissan Sentra.