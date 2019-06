- Lawrenceville police are looking for the owners of jewelry that they recovered during an investigation.

According to police, Timothy New owned Bench Jewelers on Crogan Street.

Police received reports that customers bought jewelry from New which was sold on consignment for a small fee.

Officers said he used proceeds of the sale for his own use and didn't pay people the money they were owed.

They said New was also paid to design custom jewelry but never completed the projects.

Bench Jewelers has since closed.

Investigators said a search warrant recovered a large amount of jewelry.