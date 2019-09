- Police in Blairsville are searching for a missing 52-year-old man.

Wiley Leonard Lance was last seen in Blairsville on Sunday, according to police. Authorities said his case is listed as a missing person at this time.

Lances is described by police as being 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Lance should call the Blairsville Police Department at 706-439-6038 or 911.