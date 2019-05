- Police in DeKalb County said Thursday that a missing 72-year-old man has been found by relatives and returned home.

Antonio Smith was last seen May 10 near his home on Wee Kirk Road, according to DeKalb County Police.

Smith is described by police as being 5’8” tall and weighing about 172 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a backpack.

Police said Smith has been diagnosed with dementia.

