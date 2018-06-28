Police search for missing 25-year-old Cherokee County man

- Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a missing 25-year-old man who may have last been seen in Atlanta.

Thomas Sulkoske was believed to have been near Ralph David Abernathy Freeway and Capitol Avenue SE in Atlanta. Deputies said he was last seen in the area of Trickum Road and Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock several days ago.

Sulkoske is described by deputies as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

He may be driving a gold 2010 Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag PJZ 2017.

Anyone who sees his is asked to call 911 immediately.