- If you make bill payments by mail, investigators say you may want to re-think the habit.

Police reports obtained by FOX 5 reveal crooks are stealing and doctoring checks retrieved from mailboxes in Athens-Clarke County.

A sense of uneasiness brews in the Geddis household, after the Athens couple fell victim to the crime.

Mary Carol Geddis called it creepy and personal, and now she’s sharing her story to warn others of the criminals.

“Be on the lookout, be aware,” she said. “It happened to us, it could happen to you.”

Mary Carol and Robert Geddis told FOX 5 they rarely write checks but recently made an exception, sending $94 to renew a magazine subscription. Several days later, they learned that payment never arrived and instead had been deposited as $941.96.

Mary Carol Geddis said the crooks are fast-acting, adding that they must have rummaged through her mail in the hour and a half from when she put the check in her mailbox to when the postman arrived.

“We were just lucky in determining this money was taken illegally,” Robert Geddis said. “I think a lot of people who don't keep close track of their accounts may miss it, and we almost missed it.”

There are warrants out for three people's arrest so far, and police say that number is expected to rise as the investigation continues.

Additional information on the suspects will not be released at this time to prevent people from fleeing, according to authorities.