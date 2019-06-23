< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414315765" data-article-version="1.0">Police search for crooks stealing mail and doctoring checks in Athens-Clarke County</h1> By <a href="mailto:emilie.ikeda@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-crooks-stealing-mail-and-doctoring-checks-in-athens-clarke-county">Emilie Ikeda</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-crooks-stealing-mail-and-doctoring-checks-in-athens-clarke-county">FOX 5 News </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414315765"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:44PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:46PM EDT</span></p> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-crooks-stealing-mail-and-doctoring-checks-in-athens-clarke-county" addthis:title="Police search for crooks stealing mail and doctoring checks in Athens-Clarke County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414315765.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414315765");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414315765_414319935_146011"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414315765_414319935_146011";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414319935","video":"577421","title":"Crooks%20stealing%20mail%2C%20doctoring%20checks%20in%20Athens","caption":"Crooks%20stealing%20mail%2C%20doctoring%20checks%20in%20Athens","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FCrooks_stealing_mail__doctoring_checks_i_0_7434439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FCrooks_stealing_mail__doctoring_checks_in_Athens_577421_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655937847%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dnz-tT8IB8VydaBkMKkCeTnkR_Jw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-search-for-crooks-stealing-mail-and-doctoring-checks-in-athens-clarke-county"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 06:44PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414315765_414319935_146011",video:"577421",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/Crooks_stealing_mail__doctoring_checks_i_0_7434439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Crooks%2520stealing%2520mail%252C%2520doctoring%2520checks%2520in%2520Athens",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/23/Crooks_stealing_mail__doctoring_checks_in_Athens_577421_1800.mp4?Expires=1655937847&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nz-tT8IB8VydaBkMKkCeTnkR_Jw",eventLabel:"Crooks%20stealing%20mail%2C%20doctoring%20checks%20in%20Athens-414319935",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-search-for-crooks-stealing-mail-and-doctoring-checks-in-athens-clarke-county"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:emilie.ikeda@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-crooks-stealing-mail-and-doctoring-checks-in-athens-clarke-county">Emilie Ikeda</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-crooks-stealing-mail-and-doctoring-checks-in-athens-clarke-county">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414315765"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:44PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414315765" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414315765-414319815"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414315765-414319815" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/FA315A4873214860B3EF1831E1A0F056_1561329820975_7434332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414315765" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta</strong> - If you make bill payments by mail, investigators say you may want to re-think the habit.</p> <p>Police reports obtained by FOX 5 reveal crooks are stealing and doctoring checks retrieved from mailboxes in Athens-Clarke County.</p> <p>A sense of uneasiness brews in the Geddis household, after the Athens couple fell victim to the crime.</p> <p>Mary Carol Geddis called it creepy and personal, and now she’s sharing her story to warn others of the criminals.</p> <p>“Be on the lookout, be aware,” she said. “It happened to us, it could happen to you.”</p> <p>Mary Carol and Robert Geddis told FOX 5 they rarely write checks but recently made an exception, sending $94 to renew a magazine subscription. Several days later, they learned that payment never arrived and instead had been deposited as $941.96.</p> <p>Mary Carol Geddis said the crooks are fast-acting, adding that they must have rummaged through her mail in the hour and a half from when she put the check in her mailbox to when the postman arrived.</p> <p>“We were just lucky in determining this money was taken illegally,” Robert Geddis said. “I think a lot of people who don't keep close track of their accounts may miss it, and we almost missed it.”</p> <p>There are warrants out for three people's arrest so far, and police say that number is expected to rise as the investigation continues.</p> <p>Additional information on the suspects will not be released at this time to prevent people from fleeing, according to authorities.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 