- Police in Atlanta are searching for four suspects wanted in connection to a street robbery late last year.

It happened in the 1000 block of Seaboard Avenue NE around 9:18 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2018. Atlanta Police said the robbers held up the victim at gunpoint and forced the man to strip down naked, stealing his belongings.

The victim’s cars were used at the Texaco located at 247 Moreland Avenue a short time later, police said. Investigators believe the robbers frequent the area.

Police said suspect 1 was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Suspect 2 had a medium to low cut afro, dark jacket with a design on the back, yellow paints with black stripe. Suspect 3 was wearing a dark jacket, green skullcap, jeans, Timberland boots. Suspect 4 was described as having a medium to low cut, blue jacket, blue skinny jeans, and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.