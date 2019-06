- Police are looking for a crew of armed robbers they say is targeting Asian restaurants across metro Atlanta.

Investigators say the same masked gunmen hit seven businesses in the last two months.

According to police, the robbers even pistol-whipped employees at the Hong Kong Buffet and the Oriental Garden in Loganville.

Officials believe the crooks also held up employees at restaurants in Grayson, Buford, Snellville, Lawrenceville, and Conyers.