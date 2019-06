- The man Conyers Police said used a 13-year-old girl as an accomplice to commit a violent armed robbery has been arrested.

Calvin Smith, 20, faces a list of charged including armed robbery.

Police said on May 24, the 13-year-old set up a "date" with victim 46-year-old Marcelino Leiva. As the two were headed into an apartment complex, police said Smith and another man robbed Leiva at gunpoint and stole his cash and phone.

Leiva called the police and was arrested for pandering. The 13-year-old was taken into custody.

