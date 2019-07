- Police call a robber "armed and dangerous" after surveillance video from a gas station captured him dispensing pepper spray in the face of a victim to steal their car.

Police said Jevon Jackson, 21, is the suspect responsible for the crime. He is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

The crime happened Sunday at the Texaco gas station off North Decatur and DeKalb Industrial Boulevard. The victim told FOX 5 News, as he finished filling up at the pump, a man beside him with a towel over his face sprayed the chemicals in his eyes; the victim tried to run away as the suspect told him to "give it up."

The suspect fled with the 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag #S0036293. It was last seen on Memorial Drive heading towards Highway 78.

A police report describes the other suspect vehicle as a white possible Hyundai Elantra.