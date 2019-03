- A convicted felon with 13 prior arrests is back behind bars,

Atlanta police say they took 35-year-old Yan Gruzdov into custody Monday night after witnesses reported seeing him break into a car parked in a northeast Atlanta parking deck.

When officers approached him, they say he ran and was taken into custody after a "brief struggle."

Gruzdov now faces a long list of charges including entering auto, criminal trespass, prowling, and obstruction.

Police say this is the perfect example of why it's important to report any suspicious activity.