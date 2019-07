- Decatur police have just released new surveillance pictures of three violent robbers.

Officers said the men attacked a couple near the intersection of Church Street and East Trinity Place last month.

The man tried to defend himself and the woman he was with and that's when he said one of the robbers reached for a gun.

Police said the man jumped on the gun and they wrestled for it.

During the struggle, one of the others grabbed the woman's purse.

The thieves got the gun back and they took off.