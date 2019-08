- Gwinnett County police have released surveillance video of a deadly hotel shooting in hopes that it will help them identify the suspects.

On Jan. 29, 2019, police were called to a Days Inn along Glenn Club Drive.

When they responded to the scene, they found a man, identified as 28-year-old Snellville resident Ronald Horton Jr., in a second-floor hotel room dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives think three suspects broke into the room, fired shots, then fled into nearby woods.

A search of the room led police to find marijuana and money.

Video shared by police of the scene shows three men described as "heavily clothed and covered up" walking along the balcony of the second floor.

The first suspect seen in the footage has a large object, possibly a weapon, in his right hand. Another person, wearing red shorts or pants, holds his right hand at his waistband. The third suspect is holding a "bulky object," police said.

If you know anything about the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.