- Gwinnett County fire investigators need help to identify the person officials said is responsible for setting a car on fire.

Officials released a picture which shows what police believe is the suspect's car, a 2000s Jeep Liberty.

Authorities said the suspect broke a window of a Jeep Wrangler parked in the driveway of a home on Summerstone Lane in Lawrenceville.

The suspect then started a fire inside the car.

The owner found the damaged car on July 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Fire.