- Police in Gwinnett County released a photo Friday of a man deputies said is wanted in connection to car break-in.

It happened June 15 at a convenience store located in the 1500 block of Beaver Ruin Road near Norcross. Police said the victim was inside the store when the thief stole her cellphone.

Police said the image is from an ATM where the man was at just prior to the theft.

The man is described by police as being between 20 and 25 years old. He was wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and a red Phillies baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the crime should contact the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).