- Carrollton police have released new images of the truck which investigators said struck a college student as she walked across the road last week. Police are hoping someone will recognize the silver pickup truck and give them a call.

Police said 22-year-old Alma Beauvais was in the crosswalk along South Street last Friday night when she was struck by the pickup truck. It was all caught on camera, but police are still looking for the driver who put Beauvais in the hospital with a fractured leg and horrible road rash. Beauvais had to have a rod put in her leg as a result.

The truck flung Beauvais about 50 feet down the street and then the driver sped off. Witnesses said the impact made a booming sound that stopped everyone in their tracks.

Carrollton police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

