- A registered sex offender has been arrested in Brookhaven and accused of using his cellphone to take photos under women's skirts, authorities said Friday.

Jesse W. Kirk, 45, of Lithonia faces felony charges of use or installation of a device to film underneath or through an individual's clothing, according to Brookhaven police.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on July 23, police responded to the Costco store on Brookhaven Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. Surveillance video showed a man placing his phone under the skirts of two women inside the store.

Kirk was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Brookhaven police said any other potential victims should call 404-637-0600.